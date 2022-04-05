Opportunity finally knocks for Illini punter Hugh Robertson

Hugh Robertson likes to joke that he doesn’t know much about offense or defense when it comes to American football – and there may be a grain of truth to it. Robertson does know a good deal about special teams, however, and that’s a good thing considering he’s set to take over as the starting punter for Illinois this fall. For the previous five seasons, the Illini’s starting punter was Australia native Blake Hayes Now his countryman Roberson is expected to follow in Haye’s footsteps, but his long and winding path to Champaign is unique. Growing up in Melbourne, Australia, Robertson and his father Peter spent hours outside their home drop-kicking an Australian football back and forth to each other, beginning when Hugh was just two-years old. He’d later learn directional kicking, but in those days a stray ball off the neighbor’s roof wasn’t uncommon.

Illinois punter Hugh Robertson speaks to the media following a spring practice. (Orange and Blue News)

What began as fun and games with dad became a marketable skill. Hugh got to be rather good at punting and eventually joined the Essendon District Football League Premiership playing for Strathmore Football Club in the Melbourne suburbs. That gig didn’t quite pay the bills, though, and Robertson would spend eight years as a police officer in Victoria. He spent another year in military service with the Australian Army. Still, his punting career was far from over. He was off to college in the U.S. thanks to his affiliation with Prokick Australia, a kicking and punting training organization developed in 2007 to train, guide, and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and NFL Level. “I never went to college back home,” Robertson said. “I was working and this opportunity popped up. It’s something I wanted to do is play sport at a high level. Now, having the opportunity to come over, I had to take it. I love traveling around the world. It’s another great life experience to have.” Now 29 years old, Robertson is one of the oldest players in college football. He’s in the midst of his fourth semester at Illinois after backing up Hayes as a freshman then redshirting this past season. Robertson picked up some great habits during his years of public service, especially discipline and a strong work ethic. While his life experience certainly helps him cope with the daily rigors of the life of a major college student-athlete, the “job” he has now is a different kind of challenge. “When you are punting it’s all on you and when you are in the Army it’s a team thing,” he said. “I came here and I’m focused on punting, so when something doesn’t go right that’s the reason you are here. In terms of the army, it’s tough. But it’s different because you are in a group. I know it’s a team sport, football, but punting is very individual because all your performance is based on yourself.” Robertson is thriving as finance major at UI and was named Academic All-Big. As an older student, he has fewer distractions than others and is often more attentive. Some students occasionally confuse him for a teacher. “It’s been interesting – what an experience,” Robertson said. "It's a different dynamic. People aren't used to a 29-year old being at college."

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS