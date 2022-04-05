Opportunity finally knocks for Illini punter Hugh Robertson
Hugh Robertson likes to joke that he doesn’t know much about offense or defense when it comes to American football – and there may be a grain of truth to it.
Robertson does know a good deal about special teams, however, and that’s a good thing considering he’s set to take over as the starting punter for Illinois this fall.
For the previous five seasons, the Illini’s starting punter was Australia native Blake Hayes Now his countryman Roberson is expected to follow in Haye’s footsteps, but his long and winding path to Champaign is unique.
Growing up in Melbourne, Australia, Robertson and his father Peter spent hours outside their home drop-kicking an Australian football back and forth to each other, beginning when Hugh was just two-years old. He’d later learn directional kicking, but in those days a stray ball off the neighbor’s roof wasn’t uncommon.
What began as fun and games with dad became a marketable skill. Hugh got to be rather good at punting and eventually joined the Essendon District Football League Premiership playing for Strathmore Football Club in the Melbourne suburbs.
That gig didn’t quite pay the bills, though, and Robertson would spend eight years as a police officer in Victoria. He spent another year in military service with the Australian Army. Still, his punting career was far from over.
He was off to college in the U.S. thanks to his affiliation with Prokick Australia, a kicking and punting training organization developed in 2007 to train, guide, and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and NFL Level.
“I never went to college back home,” Robertson said. “I was working and this opportunity popped up. It’s something I wanted to do is play sport at a high level. Now, having the opportunity to come over, I had to take it. I love traveling around the world. It’s another great life experience to have.”
Now 29 years old, Robertson is one of the oldest players in college football. He’s in the midst of his fourth semester at Illinois after backing up Hayes as a freshman then redshirting this past season.
Robertson picked up some great habits during his years of public service, especially discipline and a strong work ethic. While his life experience certainly helps him cope with the daily rigors of the life of a major college student-athlete, the “job” he has now is a different kind of challenge.
“When you are punting it’s all on you and when you are in the Army it’s a team thing,” he said. “I came here and I’m focused on punting, so when something doesn’t go right that’s the reason you are here. In terms of the army, it’s tough. But it’s different because you are in a group. I know it’s a team sport, football, but punting is very individual because all your performance is based on yourself.”
Robertson is thriving as finance major at UI and was named Academic All-Big. As an older student, he has fewer distractions than others and is often more attentive. Some students occasionally confuse him for a teacher.
“It’s been interesting – what an experience,” Robertson said. "It's a different dynamic. People aren't used to a 29-year old being at college."
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Haynes paved the way with his highly successful run as the Illinois punter, and an NFL career could follow. Robertson had to wait his turn, though, and he totaled just one punt in his first two years of college.
He wouldn’t trade the experience though. Having fellow Australian Hayes on the Illinois roster and in his position room made the ride smoother.
“Him being here, it was great mentorship for me,” Robertson said. “He taught me the game and watching him and how he operates at the game, in practice and in the facility taking care of himself. It was an amazing experience being able to watch him.”
Robertson is the presumed successor to Hayes, and he has big shoes to fill. Hayes departs as the school’s all-time leader in several categories, including average punt yards. He was the Big Ten punter of the year in 2019, and he has an uncanny knack for dropping the ball inside the 20-yard line.
He’s comfortable stepping into a bigger role, Robertson said. Being from across the globe, there’s somewhat of a cultural divide between him and teammates, and the age difference is considerable. But Robertson brings maturity and life experience, which helps him be a guide for younger plays navigating the complicated life of a major college football player.
“It’s been good for me to become a mentor for some of the guys,” Robertson said. “Because tackling the environment here can be difficult. You have downtown, the school, football and how intense this process is. It can get overwhelming.”
The job of starting punter is there for the taking through the first several iterations of spring practice, and signs point to Robertson as being the man.
It may have been a long time coming for the well-traveled Robertson, but he’s cognizant of how big of a step it is to be a starting punter at a Big Ten university. There isn’t the same opportunity back in Australia, he said.
“We don’t’ have this opportunity to go to college for a degree and play sports at a high level,” Robertson said. “The amount of money that goes into this, I would never dream of this when I’m 18-years-old. I cherish this a lot. It’s something that I will never take for granted.”
Ask any college football player – spring football can be a drag. At a midwestern school like Illinois, the weather usually stinks, and there aren’t any games to look forward to for several months.
Robertson trots out and gives his best effort every day, though The cold weather in Champaign hasn’t been ideal for punting, but he recently said to head coach Bret Bielema before a cold, wet, windy practice that it was a ‘great day for it.’ And he was sincere.
“Doing my best every day,” he said. “If my best isn’t good enough – that’s the way it is. But as long as you do your best, there’s not much you can hang your head about.”
Hayes is a tough act to follow, but Illinois fans are going to like the new punter from down under.