OL Marcus Harper lists Illinois in top 12
Chicago Simeon offensive guard Marcus Harper trimmed his list to 12 schools over the weekend, and Illinois was one of the dozen that made the cut.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Harper to talk about where the Illini stand in his recruitment, and update his visit plans.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news