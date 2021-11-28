OL Magnus Moller down to two as decision nears
Magnus Moller, a 6-foot-8 305-pound offensive lineman from Denmark, plans to play college football in the U.S.
After a long recruiting trip earlier in the month and a return trip to the states this week, Moller has trimmed his list to two schools, with a decision coming up soon.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Moller to get the latest.
Not yet a premium member? Subscribe now and get your first year for just $20.21. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code RIVALS2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news