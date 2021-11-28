 OrangeandBlueNews - OL Magnus Moller down to two as decision nears
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 11:02:40 -0600') }} football Edit

OL Magnus Moller down to two as decision nears

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Magnus Moller, a 6-foot-8 305-pound offensive lineman from Denmark, plans to play college football in the U.S.

After a long recruiting trip earlier in the month and a return trip to the states this week, Moller has trimmed his list to two schools, with a decision coming up soon.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Moller to get the latest.

Not yet a premium member? Subscribe now and get your first year for just $20.21. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code RIVALS2021.

2022 offensive lineman Magnus Moller during a game-day visit to Illinois.
2022 offensive lineman Magnus Moller during a game-day visit to Illinois.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}