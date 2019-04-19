OL Kevin Tyler recently checked out Illinois
The Illinois staff has hosted numerous prospects over the past several weekends, including Overland (MO) Ritenour offensive tackle Kevin Tyler, who made his second trip to Champaign this year.Durin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news