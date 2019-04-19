Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 12:54:40 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Kevin Tyler recently checked out Illinois

Jonah Puls
Recruiting contributor

The Illinois staff has hosted numerous prospects over the past several weekends, including Overland (MO) Ritenour offensive tackle Kevin Tyler, who made his second trip to Champaign this year.Durin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}