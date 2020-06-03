OL Justin Pickett takes a virtual visit to Illinois
Illinois recently held a virtual visit for offensive lineman Justin Pickett from Carmel (Ind.). The Illini are making Pickett a priority in the class of 2021. Orange and Blue News caught up with Pi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news