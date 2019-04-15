St. Louis (MO) Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jalen St. John has been to Champaign so many times, he’s lost count at this point.

Among his most recent trips was over the first weekend of April, when Illinois hosted a large Junior Day and had the prospects watch practice.

Given the amount of times St. John has already been on campus, the 6-foot-4, 302-pound lineman wanted to take the practice as an opportunity to learn more about how things work on the field for the Illini.

“For me, this visit is about just watching the practice and seeing where I can fit in,” St. John said. “I have never been to a practice before, so I just want to see how things go. I want to see if I fit in this offense, how the rotations are, and what I could expect. Also, I want to see how the coaches coach the players, talk to them, and just interact with the players.”