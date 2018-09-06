St. Charles (Ill.) East junior offensive tackle Dylan Barrett, who stands at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, is hoping to see his team make a deep postseason run this fall.

They have has gotten off to a good start for that goal with two convincing wins over Rock Island and Carmel, aided by Barrett and the other lineman up-front, who have helped put up 79 points through the first two games.

“Everything is going really good so far,” Barrett said. “We are just hoping to keep grinding and hopefully find our way to state. Both the team and I have some things we need to continue to tweak, but we intend to fix it and give our best every single game.”