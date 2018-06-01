Okpala shines at Lindenwood Mega-Camp
College coaches were out in full force on Friday for the Mega-Camp at Lindenwood University in St. Charles (MO), including a contingent of coaches from Illinois.
Our top performer at the camp was three-star defensive end Moses Okpala from Ladue (MO) Horton-Watkins.
Okpala updates his recruitment in this story from Orange and Blue News. We also list other standouts from the camp.
