Okpala shines at Lindenwood Mega-Camp

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

College coaches were out in full force on Friday for the Mega-Camp at Lindenwood University in St. Charles (MO), including a contingent of coaches from Illinois.

Our top performer at the camp was three-star defensive end Moses Okpala from Ladue (MO) Horton-Watkins.

Okpala updates his recruitment in this story from Orange and Blue News. We also list other standouts from the camp.

