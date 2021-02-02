Ohio TE Brody Foley picks up offer from Illinois
Illinois have been very active contacting potential recruits this week, and one 2022 prospect to grab an offer from the Illini is tight end Brody Foley from Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson. Orange and B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news