The Illinois kicking game wasn't up to speed this past season. Punter Hugh Robertson ranked last in the Big Ten in punting average (39.16) and some of his shanks were costly.

Kicker Caleb Griffin was serviceable, making 13-17 field goals and all 31 of his PAT's. He has limited range, however.

The Illini needed an upgrade and it's signing two highly-regarded specialists. We break down their rankings from Kohl's Kicking, a top kicking and punting camp.