Comeback falls short, as Illini lose to Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Trent Frazier pulled up from 24 feet and took his shot. It looked like it was going down, but a game winning 3-point shot went in and out and the Illini fell on the road at Notre Dame by a 76-74 sc...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news