NOTEBOOK: Underwood, Illini player preview Big Ten Tournament
The Big Ten Tournament got underway on Wednesday in Indianapolis with two first-round games. The Illini get a double bye and will be in action on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT against the winner of the In...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news