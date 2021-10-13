NOTEBOOK: Three areas of focus for Illinois during the bye week
Illinois football gets a week off after an ugly 24-0 shutout loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. It’s a good time for bye and a chance for Bret Bielema and his staff to readjust and also work on the fut...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news