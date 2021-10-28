NOTEBOOK: Peters back as QB1, injury update, military appreciation day

After defeating No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in a nine-overtime thriller last weekend, Illinois (3-5, 2-3) returns to Memorial Stadium to host Rutgers (3-4) on Dad’s Weekend for Illinois students. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that he made a point to have the team turn the page away from the big upset last week on Sunday and turn all attention towards the Scarlet Knights, a team that Illinois beat last season on the road. “We put the game to bed very quickly (Sunday) night and moved into our Rutgers preparation,” Bielema said on Monday. “A team that is obviously 3-4 and won their first three games and faced a pretty daunting Big Ten scheduled and played very, very well against them.” Rutgers is coming off of a 21-7 loss on the road last week against Northwestern but was blown out in their two previous games against an undefeated Michigan State team 31-13 on Oct. 9 and a one-loss Ohio State team 52-13 on Oct. 2. Here are some last-minute storylines before Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff in Urbana-Champaign.

Brandon Peters #18 of the Illinois Fighting Illini warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BRANDON PETERS BACK AS QB1

Illinois’ will have Brandon Peters back under center on Saturday after losing his starting job against Penn State to Art Sitkowski. Sitkowski suffered a broken arm in overtime against Penn State and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on the arm and getting an additional procedure on a shoulder injury he suffered before arriving transferring to Illinois this season. Peters completed the game-winning pass to Casey Washington last week but has been disappointing this season. Peters enters Saturday’s game with a completion percentage of just 48.8 percent and 410 yards with one touchdown and one interception in five games this season. In the five games that Peters has played in this season, he has been knocked out of two of them – the season opener against Nebraska and a loss to Wisconsin – with an injury. If Peters were to get hurt or be removed from the game for another reason, Illinois will turn to Northern Michigan transfer Ryan Johnson. As a sophomore in 2019, Johnson completed 203 passes for 1, 263 yards and eight touchdowns in the games he appeared in. Johnson hasn’t appeared in a game for the Fighting Illini this season.

INURY UPDATE

Bret Bielema said on Monday that reigning Big Ten offensive player of the week, running back Chase Brown, was expected to return to practice on Tuesday after clearing protocols. Brown suffered a hit to the head in overtime last week and wasn’t able to return to the game. On Thursday, Bielema confirmed that Brown would make his return to the lineup against Rutgers. “Chase Brown has been cleared 100 percent,” Bielema said. “Practiced with us all week, passed all the things he needed to get to where he is.” Brown ran for 223 yards against Penn State, the second time he topped the 200-yard mark this season. Brown ran for a career-high 257 yards against Charlotte on Oct. 2. Getting a healthy Brown in the rushing attack helps Illinois’ rushing attack, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards this season behind Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Left tackle Vederian Lowe who missed most of the Penn State game with a lower right leg injury is expected to be “full throttle, I believe” Bielema said. “Barring anything setback-wise, between now and Saturday to get to where we want to be with him. Outside linebacker South Coleman missed the Wisconsin and Penn State games with an injury, but he has had a full week of practice. Coleman has 21 tackles this season and two sacks and has been one of Illinois’ three best outside linebackers along with Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay. “Set Coleman has a had a good week of practice,” Bielema said. At wide receiver, deep threat Deuce Spann is still battling a soft-tissue injury in his leg that has caused him to miss games against Wisconsin and Charlotte. Spann has four receptions this season for 117 yards and two touchdowns but didn’t have a catch against Purdue or Charlotte – the two games he last appeared in. “Got back in the mix at the end of last week,” Bielema said of Spann’s availability. “But he wasn’t really ready to be game speed ready. He’s still a question for Saturday’s game. but if he doesn’t play this Saturday, he’ll definitely play the week after that.” Meanwhile, quarterback Art Sitkowski, who will miss the remainder of the season with a broken arm and an offseason shoulder procedure, underwent a “very” successful surgery on Wednesday, according to Bielema. In late November, he will go under the knife again for surgery on his throwing shoulder.

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY