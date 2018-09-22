Champaign – Well, that escalated quickly.

Right when it looked like the Illinois football team was going to play a competitive football game against No. 10 Penn State, one of the best football programs in the country reminded the Illini why it is just that: one of the best football programs in the country.

The Nittany Lions outscored the Illini 42-7 in the second half to run the final score up to 63-24, while making any idea of a close contest disappear in the process.

The final score hid the fact that through three quarters, the Illini were trading blows with the Nittany Lions. Illinois even grabbed a 24-21 lead when it opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 17-yard end-around pass from wide receiver Trenard Davis to wide receiver Ricky Smalling.