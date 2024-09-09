Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois weekly press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference. Head coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry each took turns at the podi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news