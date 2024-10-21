Notebook: News & notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference

in other news
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Michigan
Illinois coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media after the 21-7 win over Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
No. 22 Illinois tops Michigan 21-7
Luke Altmyer threw for a touchdown and ran for another, leading No. 22 Illinois to a 21-7 victory over Michigan.
Preview: No. 22 Illinois hosts Michigan
Illinois hosts Michigan on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star Alex Graham headlines Illini gameday visitor
Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Michigan, including four-star safety Alex Graham.
Illini wide receiver corps emerges as one of Big Ten's best
The Illinois wide receiver corps is coming into its down with the No. 24 Wolverines visiting on Saturday.
