Champaign – Illinois football was going on almost two years since its last Big Ten win until Saturday’s dominant 38-17 win over Rutgers.

The frustrations of losing 13 consecutive conference games seemed to boil over for the Illini as, after a somewhat slow start, they trampled over the Scarlet Knights through the run game on offense and creating turnovers on defense.

But now, Illinois welcomes in a 2-3 Purdue Boilermakers team that is much better than its record alludes to. Saturday, Oct. 13, will be the Illini’s homecoming game and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is excited to have the chance to get over-.500 in Big Ten play on homecoming.

“As I talk about getting an opportunity to be over-.500 in Big Ten play, that’s big for our guys. But as we continue to find a way to win, each game is going to get bigger and bigger,” Lovie said. “Right now, how can you get much bigger than this for us? Play a team that you have a history with, for the Cannon, homecoming. Just so many things at stake. We’re in pretty good shape, haven’t had to talk about a whole lot of injuries. So, looking forward to the game.”