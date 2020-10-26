NOTEBOOK: News & notes from Illini football press conference
Illinois football held its weekly press conference on Monday via Zoom. Head coach Lovie Smith, offensive coordinator Rod Smith, quarterback Brandon Peters, and defensive lineman Roderick Perry all ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news