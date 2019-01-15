Notebook: News and notes pre-Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign – In case anyone thought the schedule was getting any easier for Illinois after playing No. 2 Michigan, it isn't.The Illini now welcome in a 13-3 Minnesota team that’s also 3-2 in arguabl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news