Notebook: Illini women's hoops news & notes
News and notes from Illinois women's basketball media availability on Tuesday. The Illini open play in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday as the sixth seed.
*****
ILLINOIS LINKS: ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS
MORE: Big Ten Tournament Central | All-Conference teams named | Tournament bracket
*****
ILLINOIS IN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
The women's Big Ten Tournament is set for March 1-5 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with the No. 25-ranked Fighting Illini set to open as the sixth seed.
Illinois has had a resurgent season under first-year coach Shauna Green, finishing the regular season with a 21-8 record and 11-7 in the Big Ten. The No. 6 seed is the highest since earning the same spot in 2013.
"If you're not excited and regular to go now, she shouldn't be playing college basketball," Green said. "This is what you dream about when you're a kid. You're dreaming about March. Everyone is super excited."
Illinois gets a first round bye and will play on Thursday in the nightcap, which will tip off 25 minutes at the 5:30 game between No. 7 Purdue and No. 10 Wisconsin. Illinois plays the winner of Wednesday's first round game between No. 11 Rutgers and No. 14 Wisconsin.
All games leading up to the tournament finals will be televised on BTN. The championship game will be televised on ESPN at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 5.
Illinois is currently projected as a 9-seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN and one of the last four with a first-round bye.
"I think this Thursday game is really important to us in terms of the NCAA Tournament, " Green said. "From there, where we're at in our program to be completely honest, I just want in the NCAA Tournament. The seeding, I don't care. I just want to hear our name called."
*****
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Illinois women's basketball saw four student-athletes earn Big Ten All-Conference recognition from the league's coaches and media.
Makira Cook earned first team honors, Genesis Bryant and Kendall Bostic were both tabbed second team and Adalia McKenzie collected honorable mention status.
"I'm just so happy for them," Green said. "They are definitely all deserving. To get a frist-teamer is big time. Then to get two on second team in this conference, that is really tough with so many great players across the board."
Cook was a unanimous first team selection by the league's coaches. The junior guard has averaged a team-best 17.9 points per game while dishing out 112 assists.
A transfer from Dayton, Cook is the first Illini to earn first team honors by both the Big Ten coaches and media since Jenna Smith did so in 2010.
"I knew what Makira is capable of doing," Green said. "I've said that since he moment she signed with us at Dayton. I new the caliber of player she was. I knew the caliber of person she was, and how she was going to work."
Bostic has averaged 10.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per outing to go along with 46 blocks. She is one of two Illini to start all 29 games and has racked up 11 double doubles on the season.
Bryant is averaging 14.8 points per game. She has added 3.2 rebounds per game, 105 assists, 45.4 percent field goal shooting and a 42.0 percent mark from 3-point range
McKenzie has turned in an exception sophomore campaign, averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
*****
INJURY UPDATE
Starting forward Brynn Shoop-Hill and backup guard Jayla Oden both missed the final two regular season games with undisclosed injuries.
Shoop-Hill started 27 of 29 games and was averaging 6.3 points per game and 5.6 rebounds. She is one of the team's most efficient three-point shooters, going 32-of-79 from beyond the arc.
Green said both players are questionable for the Big Ten Tournament.
"I'm planning for them not to be there," Green said. "We'll get them back as soon as we can. We'll see how it goes day-to-day."
A guard-oriented team, Illinois will miss the 6-foot-3 Shoop-Hill on the glass. McKenzie said she will have to pick up the slack.
"Brynn is one of our top rebounders," McKenzie said. "I know that me getting on the glass and getting rebounds is critical. And also making extra plays. I'm giving up some height, but just being physical down there."
Illinois struggled in the first game without Shoop-Hill in the lineup, falling at home to Nebraska 90-57. The Illini bounced back with a win at Rutgers on Sunday to close out the regular season.
Peebles had a big game with a season-high 20 points, making 4-of-6 from three-point range.
"It was a hard game to play Nebraska," Peeples said. "The injuries that we had were very sudden. The sudden change with everyone having to change their position. The Rutges game, everything came together."
*****