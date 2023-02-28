News and notes from Illinois women's basketball media availability on Tuesday. The Illini open play in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday as the sixth seed.

The women's Big Ten Tournament is set for March 1-5 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with the No. 25-ranked Fighting Illini set to open as the sixth seed.

Illinois has had a resurgent season under first-year coach Shauna Green, finishing the regular season with a 21-8 record and 11-7 in the Big Ten. The No. 6 seed is the highest since earning the same spot in 2013.

"If you're not excited and regular to go now, she shouldn't be playing college basketball," Green said. "This is what you dream about when you're a kid. You're dreaming about March. Everyone is super excited."

Illinois gets a first round bye and will play on Thursday in the nightcap, which will tip off 25 minutes at the 5:30 game between No. 7 Purdue and No. 10 Wisconsin. Illinois plays the winner of Wednesday's first round game between No. 11 Rutgers and No. 14 Wisconsin.

All games leading up to the tournament finals will be televised on BTN. The championship game will be televised on ESPN at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 5.

Illinois is currently projected as a 9-seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN and one of the last four with a first-round bye.

"I think this Thursday game is really important to us in terms of the NCAA Tournament, " Green said. "From there, where we're at in our program to be completely honest, I just want in the NCAA Tournament. The seeding, I don't care. I just want to hear our name called."

