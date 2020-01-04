Notebook: Illini prepare to face Purdue on Sunday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The beauty about basketball is that after a brutal loss, there aren't many days inbetween to dwell on it before the next game. That’s the case for the Illini as a few days after g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news