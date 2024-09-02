Four-star shooting guard Brandon Lee from The Patrick School in Elizabeth, NJ has set an official visit to Illinois.
Illinois hosts EIU on Thursday. Preview, keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.
Questions from subscribers answered in the Illini hoops mailbag.
Illinois has a potential star in left tackle JC Davis, a transfer from New Mexico.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Mike Bradd from the Panthers Radio Network to get the inside scoop on EIU.
