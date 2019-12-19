Notebook: Illini coaches talk 2020 recruiting class
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign, Ill. - Illinois football added 12 new members to its family during the first day of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday. Among the group includes eight offensive and defensive linemen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news