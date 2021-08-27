NOTEBOOK: Bielema hoping for big crowd on Saturday

“I know there is no more water coolers in this world we are in, but to have that water cooler talk in their place of work,” Bielema said. “They can sit around their buddies. They can be in Chicago and have four Illini grads talking a little smack, some Nebraska guys, Michigan guys, Michigan State, Ohio State and Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue, whatever it is. They are all in there throwing around some smack talk and I think that is a festive thing for all of us.”

Bielema said that he will make sure recruits see his SportsCenter appearance on social media, but the media appearances have also given him an opportunity to get in front of a national audience and create discussion about his program.

“The name of the game is recruiting,” Bielema said on Thursday in his final press conference before the Illini kickoff against Nebraska in Saturday. “That’s probably what drives my decisions to do media more than anything.”

On Wednesday night at Papa Del’s Pizza, Bielema and Illinois radio play-by-play man Brian Barnhart had the first Bret Bielema Show for Illini fans to listen to across the state, and on Thursday is all came to a culmination when Bielema appeared the noon SportsCenter for a brief conversation with Matt Berry.

Bret Bielema has had a busy week of media appearances on radio stations and television appearances. Early in the week, the Illini head football coach made appearances on 101.1 ESPN Radio in St. Louis and 670 the Score in Chicago.

Two weeks ago, Illinois football practiced in front of more than 400 boosters sitting in the north end zone of Memorial Stadium. After the practice, head coach Bret Bielema had an opportunity to speak with many of the fans sitting in the bleachers about the direction of his program, and why they should continue to donate their dollars to Illini athletics.

What Bielema didn’t expect to happen was for members of the crowd to come and speak with him afterward about a personal connection they had to the new Illini head coach, a native of Prophetstown, Illinois.

One fan said they had played golf with Bielema’s uncle and another told a story about how they were related to one of Bielema’s grade school teachers. Bielema admits that coming back to his home state has come with many advantages, but even he has been surprised by some of the support he has received since taking over the Illini program on Dec. 19.

“To be in Champaign-Urbana and to have people come up to you when you are out, and again we haven’t lost a game yet, but there is so much positive,” he said.

On campus, there is a new buzz surrounding Illinois football, something that hasn’t existed since the 2016 season, when Lovie Smith was starting his Illini tenure. Chase Rainwater, a senior, grew up in Bloomington, Illinois, attending Illini football and men’s basketball games. He admits that he is a bigger Illini basketball fan than football fan, but Bielema has him excited about the direction of the Illinois football program.

“I think he’s just got the character that you want in a coach,” Rainwater said. “You can tell that he cares about the university, cares about his players and the fans. He appreciates the opportunity that he’s got ahead of them.”

Last Friday, Bielema got his first opportunity to directly connect with Illinois students at “Sights and Sounds,” an annual tradition that brings the freshman class inside Memorial Stadium. The freshmen are taught the fight song and other Illini cheers. Later in the night, Bielema and two of his players, Blake Hayes and Tony Adams, were given an opportunity to speak.

“Everybody was wearing orange,” Bielema said. “It was just one of those moments that you knew how special this could be.”

With more than 8,000 kids sitting on the west side of Memorial Stadium, it was the largest crowd of people inside the stadium since 2019 when Illinois concluded their regular season against Northwestern.

“I think to see the energy in the crowd, to see the mindset and moment like I did, it had been a year since they had seen the stadium like that,” Bielema said. “The whole bottom level, 8,000 people, were there.”

Rainwater works in the Illinois ticket office as a part-time employee, so he gets a front-row seat at the ticket sales that Illinois has for different sporting events. He has seen an increase in demand for tickets this season, and specifically for the season opener against Nebraska on Saturday.

“There’s quite of excitement for that first game,” he said. “Lots of Nebraska, fans will be there because they travel well and Bielema, he’s already been in the Big Ten, so people want to see how he does with Illinois.

“A lot of students are calling on tickets. You’re always going to have the freshmen that want to go to games right away, but just talking to people around the school and my friends and family members, and people around there, they’re really excited to come down and enjoy the game day atmosphere.

Illinois hasn’t experienced a sell-out crowd at Memorial Stadium since 2016 when the Illini hosted the North Carolina Tarheels in Lovie Smith’s second game with the Illini. Illinois lost that day 48-23.

While Illinois isn’t expecting to sell out for the season opener, they are expecting a larger than normal crowd at Memorial Stadium. Bielema has routinely said that he would like to see Memorial Stadium sold out for the season opener.

“If you are sitting at home and trying to decide if you want to come to the game on Saturday or watch on TV, come help us,” he said. “Having that stadium full on Saturday is a huge, huge, huge opportunity for this program.

“I just want to fill this stadium. I understand people don’t put money and support into something they don’t believe in. I want to show them what they can believe in and that’s something that I hope will continue to grow as we get closer to kickoff.”