Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-03 22:14:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Notebook: Feliz leads Illinois past Northwestern

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Champaign – The three-game losing streak is over as Illinois took care of business at home against a struggling Northwestern squad. The Illini’s 81-76 win was led by an impressive performance from ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}