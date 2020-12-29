Nine schools pushing hardest for RJ Melendez
Illinois is one of the schools deep in the mix for 2021 small forward RJ Melendez from Central Pointe Christian Academy in the Orlando, Florida area. With 20 offers on the board, Melendez is a risi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news