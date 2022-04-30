NFL Draft: Vikings select Illini OL Vederian Lowe

Illinois offensive tackle Vederian Lowe was selected in the sixth round (No. 184 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Lowe is the first Illini selected by the Vikings since 1986, when RB Thomas Rooks was taken in the sixth round. He joins fellow Illini Kerby Joseph in the 2022 NFL Draft after Joseph went to Detroit in the third round.

Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (OL29) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Lowe was one of the most consistent Illini during his five years in Champaign, leaving as tied for the Illinois all-time record for career starts with 52. He started the final 46 consecutive games of his career and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in each of his final two seasons. Lowe was a leader and role model both on and off the field for the Illini. He is a father of two with his wife, Haylee, and gained legal guardianship of his brother, Vydalis, in 2021 following the passing of their mother. He was a 2021 Illinois team captain, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist, FWAA Courage Award nominee, and represented Illinois at Big Ten Media Days by being the Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon's feature speaker. Lowe is the first Illini selected by the Vikings since 1986, when RB Thomas Rooks was taken in the sixth round. He joins fellow Illini Kerby Joseph in the 2022 NFL Draft after Joseph went to Detroit in the third round.

YAHOO! SPORTS ANALYSIS

Overview: Offensive line prospect who checks multiple boxes in both the traits and intangibles categories. Evaluators are sure to love Lowe's personal character as well as his measurables. He's big, strong and long but needs to play with better hand accuracy and technique to fully unlock those traits. Bend and athleticism are both strengths for Lowe, who is a scheme-independent talent. He's allowed too many pressures and sacks during his career but has the tools for rapid improvement with a few coaching fixes. Lowe is worthy of middle-round consideration as a swing tackle with guard potential.

Strengths: · Big, strong and durable. · Praised for character, maturity and leadership. · Bendy with adequate lateral quickness. · Makes athletic adjustments on the move. · Runs feet to stick and wash down opponents as zone blocker. · Rips pass punch into opponent with snap. · Maintains separation with length and hand resets. · Above-average recovery athleticism.