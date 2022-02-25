 OrangeandBlueNews - NFL Draft: Top 10 safeties heading into the NFL Combine
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-25 06:34:14 -0600') }} football Edit

NFL Draft: Top 10 safeties heading into the NFL Combine

Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The NFL Combine is approaching as we head toward the NFL Draft in April. Here’s where I stand on the top 10 at each position, concluding today with the safeties.

*****

RELATED: Top 10 QBs heading into the NFL Combine | RB | WR | TE | OL | DT | DE | LB | CB

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

*****

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame  

Hands down the best safety in this draft class, Hamilton covers more territory than any safety I’ve seen in the last few years.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

*****

2. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State   

Brisker is physical, he’s a leader and when he’s on he can take over games.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT NITTANY NATION

*****

3. Lewis Cine, Georgia

The biggest hitter in this group, he plays with reckless abandon.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

4. Verone McKinley, Oregon   

He’s not the biggest safety, but he is one of the best in coverage and plays bigger than his size.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

5. Kerby Joseph, Illinois  

Joseph is an active tackler with good ball skills, but speed will be the big question.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ILLINOIS FANS AT ORANGEANDBLUENEWS.COM

*****

6. Smoke Monday, Auburn  

Monday has been around forever, it seems, and he would bring immediate experience and future leadership to an NFL team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

*****

7. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati  

Bryan Cook
Bryan Cook (AP Images)

The corners got all the attention for the Bearcats, but Cook covered up the rare mistakes.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CINCINNATI FANS AT BEARCATREPORT.COM

*****

8. Nick Cross, Maryland   

Cross has size and long arms, so his measurables could move him up this list.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MARYLAND FANS AT TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM

*****

9. Tre Sterling, Oklahoma State  

Sterling doesn’t do anything exceptionally well, but he’s steady and rarely makes a mistake.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA STATE FANS AT OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

10. Leon O’Neal, Texas A&M  

O’Neal is a gambler in coverage at times, but he could be second behind Hamilton in overall athleticism.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}