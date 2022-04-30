NFL Draft. Chicago Bears select Illini center Doug Kramer

Kramer is the first Illini drafted by the Bears since All-American wide receiver David Williams was selected in the third round in 1986. He is the 20th all-time Illini drafted by Chicago.

Illinois center Doug Kramer was selected in the sixth round (No. 207 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Kramer is a local product. His hometown is Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, and hd played high school football at Hinsdale Central High School.

As a senior, Kramer was named to the All-Big Ten second team. Pro Football Focus ranked Kramer the 26th-best center in the country. He also was a Campbell Trophy Semifinalist.

In 2021, Kramer allowed zero sacks and just three hurries in 388 pass block snaps. Earlier in his career at Illinois, Pro Football Focus gave Kramer the third-best true pass set blocking grade among centers from Power Five conferences from 2018-19.

Kramer was a three-time captain for Illinois and excelled in the classroom. He was a 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society inductee, 2021 Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in recreation, sport, and tourism.