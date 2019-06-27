News More News
Newly offered wing Isaiah Barnes visits Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Fresh off a break-out performance at the Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout in suburban Chicago, 2021 wing Isaiah Barnes took a trip to Illinois for an unofficial visit on Thursday.

Barnes earned an offer from the Illini at the R-B event and his recruitment appears ready to soar this summer thanks to a newfound high motor.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Barnes following his visit to get the lowdown on how things went on the Illinois campus.

