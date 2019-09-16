Newly offered guard Will McClendon has an Illinois basketball connection
Illinois reached out with an offer to four-star shooting guard Will McClendon from Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman. Orange and Blue News spoke to McClendon to get the lowdown on his new Big Ten offer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news