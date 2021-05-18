 OrangeandBlueNews - New Illini target Dillon Mitchell putting together strong spring
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-18 15:05:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Illini target Dillon Mitchell putting together strong spring

Max Feldman
Recruiting contributor

Newly minted Illini assistant coach Chester Frazier has once again extended an offer to a longtime target of his, this time to 2022 prospect Dillon Mitchell.

Mitchell is 6-foot-8. 195-pound wing out of Tampa (Fla.) Bishop McGlaughlin, and he’s compiled a long list of offers.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Mitchell about his relationship with Coach Frazier, his thoughts on Illinois and his development over the last few months.

Four-star forward Dillon Mitchell is having a strong spring on the AAU circuit
Four-star forward Dillon Mitchell is having a strong spring on the AAU circuit (Rivals.com)
