OrangeandBlueNews - New Illini staffer Ashton Washington "taking a leap of faith"

CHAMPAIGN – Ashton Washington isn’t interested in getting caught up in all the history that went with her selection as Director of High School relations with the Illini football program. Becoming the first Africa-American woman on the Illini football staff, that’s nice and all. But the thing that Washington understands is the bottom line. In the world of athletics, where the scoreboard shows who wins and who loses in every contest, the 23-year-old native of Houston also knows how to make it on this profession, even if it’s not about showing everyone she belongs in this job. “In college football or any athletic profession, it’s all about the results,’’ Washington said. “What can you bring to the table?’’ A former high school basketball player who turned down a partial athletic ride for a full academic scholarship at Huston-Tillotson University across the street from the University of Texas, Washington has always had a thing for football, like nearly everyone in the state of Texas. She began working unpaid gigs for some websites, including Rivals.com, before moving into bigger things with the XFL Houston Roughnecks, where she helped manage business operations, logistics, and game day operations.

Illinois Director of High School Relations Ashton Washington.

Shortly after the XFL went quiet because of COVID-19, Washington was rocking a Zoom conference call with coach Lovie Smith. Then came the offer, the decision and hitting the ground in full stride. “Here we go,’’ said Washington. While college football battles obstacles created by COVID-19 – an opponent that looks increasingly stubborn and perhaps unbeatable – Washington worked outside the football complex at Memorial Stadium. She’s still in Houston, which hasn’t been a big deal because nearly everything in the recruiting world these days is done virtually. Before getting to Champaign-Urbana in August, Washington began the task of building relationships with instate coaches, a group overall who haven’t yet grown close to Lovie despite his former tenure as coach of the Chicago Bears. Her energy, personality, and the ability to network and load up an already thick list in her phone directory translated into this new position. Despite her youth, Washington already knew her away around Texas high school football by connecting with key contacts during those days of working without pay while attending college. It’s paying off with an experience level dealing with coaches, athletes, and parents. Her workday revolves around “building relationships with high school coaches in Illinois and bringing those connections I’ve had across the nation,’’ Washington said. “The key thing right now is recruiting. We can’t have recruits on campus. It’s all virtual visits, meeting families, getting guys acquainted with me." Most of the process with the local high school coaches has been “rekindling the older relationships that faded away, keeping others going and building new ones,’’ she said. “I’m telling the high school coaches, ‘You guys make my job what it is. As the Director of High School Relations, you guys are the key pieces to this.’ It’s not been a task list (from Lovie). It’s me doing it personally, getting to know them before I touch foot in the state, getting to know their players, even if they’re not coming to Illinois. “It’s kind of the same thing I did with Rivals and 24/7. I made it my own. I brought in a different approach with my own personality. I’m a real person. I’m not hard to get in contact with. I’m authentic, and I’m here. I’m keeping it the same.’’



