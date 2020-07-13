OrangeandBlueNews - New Illini staffer Ashton Washington "taking a leap of faith"

New Illini staffer Ashton Washington "taking a leap of faith"
CHAMPAIGN – Ashton Washington isn’t interested in getting caught up in all the history that went with her selection as Director of High School relations with the Illini football program. Becoming the first Africa-American woman on the Illini football staff, that’s nice and all.
But the thing that Washington understands is the bottom line. In the world of athletics, where the scoreboard shows who wins and who loses in every contest, the 23-year-old native of Houston also knows how to make it on this profession, even if it’s not about showing everyone she belongs in this job.
“In college football or any athletic profession, it’s all about the results,’’ Washington said. “What can you bring to the table?’’
A former high school basketball player who turned down a partial athletic ride for a full academic scholarship at Huston-Tillotson University across the street from the University of Texas, Washington has always had a thing for football, like nearly everyone in the state of Texas. She began working unpaid gigs for some websites, including Rivals.com, before moving into bigger things with the XFL Houston Roughnecks, where she helped manage business operations, logistics, and game day operations.
Shortly after the XFL went quiet because of COVID-19, Washington was rocking a Zoom conference call with coach Lovie Smith. Then came the offer, the decision and hitting the ground in full stride.
“Here we go,’’ said Washington.
While college football battles obstacles created by COVID-19 – an opponent that looks increasingly stubborn and perhaps unbeatable – Washington worked outside the football complex at Memorial Stadium. She’s still in Houston, which hasn’t been a big deal because nearly everything in the recruiting world these days is done virtually. Before getting to Champaign-Urbana in August, Washington began the task of building relationships with instate coaches, a group overall who haven’t yet grown close to Lovie despite his former tenure as coach of the Chicago Bears.
Her energy, personality, and the ability to network and load up an already thick list in her phone directory translated into this new position. Despite her youth, Washington already knew her away around Texas high school football by connecting with key contacts during those days of working without pay while attending college. It’s paying off with an experience level dealing with coaches, athletes, and parents.
Her workday revolves around “building relationships with high school coaches in Illinois and bringing those connections I’ve had across the nation,’’ Washington said. “The key thing right now is recruiting. We can’t have recruits on campus. It’s all virtual visits, meeting families, getting guys acquainted with me."
Most of the process with the local high school coaches has been “rekindling the older relationships that faded away, keeping others going and building new ones,’’ she said. “I’m telling the high school coaches, ‘You guys make my job what it is. As the Director of High School Relations, you guys are the key pieces to this.’ It’s not been a task list (from Lovie). It’s me doing it personally, getting to know them before I touch foot in the state, getting to know their players, even if they’re not coming to Illinois.
“It’s kind of the same thing I did with Rivals and 24/7. I made it my own. I brought in a different approach with my own personality. I’m a real person. I’m not hard to get in contact with. I’m authentic, and I’m here. I’m keeping it the same.’’
She uses her personal accounts to keep “Illini football rolling,’’ she said. “It’s an all-day process. It’s something I like to do. It’s easy. ‘’
When the day is finally done, “I pretty much go to sleep with Illinois football on my mind,’’ Washington said.
One of those connections she made in Texas actually what led Washington to the Illini. Joe Price was the former recruiting coordinator at North Shore, a Houston prep powerhouse, before working at Illinois in the high school relations position. When he left to return to Texas, he helped get Washington’s foot in the door.
Price asked for a resume. A few weeks later, Washington had an invitation for a Zoom meeting with Lovie.
“Ashton brings a unique skill set to the Smith Center, really something that no one else in the building has at this time,’’ Lovie said when the hire was announced. “She is high energy, extremely organized and brings a different perspective in how we engage recruits. Ashton is a great fit with our staff and program.’’
It’s not the first time she ventured off on her own. As a 14-year old, she was invited to participate in the People to People Student Ambassador Program, an initiative first started in the 1950’s by President Eisenhower.
So, leaving Texas for the Big Ten footprint is no big deal.
“I think I’ll be fine,’’ she said. “There’s already a Big Ten rivalry in the house.’’
Earlier this summer, Ashton drove her brother, Parker, to State College, Pa., where he will be a freshman wide receiver playing for the Nittany Lions.
Washington can’t wait for the day she lands at Savoy. You might recognize her. She already has the orange and blue cell phone case. Instead of Zoom meetings, she will see her colleagues face to face.
“I’m looking forward to actually meeting people,’’ she said.
While Washington claimed she always wanted to be in college ball, she also knows this is a big jump.
“I’m taking a leap of faith,’’ Washington said.
It sure sounds like she will hit the ground running.