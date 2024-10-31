NCAA clears Illini freshman big man Tomislav Ivisic to play

in other news
Hoops hot takes: Mailbag plus takeaways from Oxford
Five takeaways from the Illini scrimmage versus Ole Miss plus mailbag questions answered.
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9
No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.
Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood
The Illinois newcomers features three international players, including Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisic is eligible to play for the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season, the school announced on Thursday.
Following the completion of his review with the NCAA Eligibility Center, Ivisic is classified as a sophomore, with three years of eligibility remaining. He also will make a financial repayment by donating to a charity of his choice as part of the reinstatement process.
"We are happy for Tomislav that his status has been resolved favorably,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “He is thrilled to be able to take the court and compete with his teammates. Now that this is behind us, we can move forward and focus on the task at hand, and that's preparing for the season."
A 7-foot-1 center from Croatia, Ivisic was allowed to play in the Illini’s exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday. He was in the starting lineup and finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes.
Prior to enrolling at Illinois, Ivisic played with SC Derby in Podgorica, Montenegro, a member of the Adriatic League First Division (ABA). He averaged 7.1 points on 57.4% shooting and 42.3% from 3-point range last season.
Illinois opens the season on Monday, November 4 at home against Eastern Illinois (7 pm CT / BTN+)
