NCAA clears Illini freshman big man Tomislav Ivisic to play

Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisic is eligible to play for the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season, the school announced on Thursday.

Following the completion of his review with the NCAA Eligibility Center, Ivisic is classified as a sophomore, with three years of eligibility remaining. He also will make a financial repayment by donating to a charity of his choice as part of the reinstatement process.

"We are happy for Tomislav that his status has been resolved favorably,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “He is thrilled to be able to take the court and compete with his teammates. Now that this is behind us, we can move forward and focus on the task at hand, and that's preparing for the season."

A 7-foot-1 center from Croatia, Ivisic was allowed to play in the Illini’s exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday. He was in the starting lineup and finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes.

Prior to enrolling at Illinois, Ivisic played with SC Derby in Podgorica, Montenegro, a member of the Adriatic League First Division (ABA). He averaged 7.1 points on 57.4% shooting and 42.3% from 3-point range last season.

Illinois opens the season on Monday, November 4 at home against Eastern Illinois (7 pm CT / BTN+)