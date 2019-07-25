NCAA CBB Academy: Day 2 recap from the Midwest regional
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign - At the conclusion of the NCAA College Basketball Academy’s Midwest region second day, it’s already clear who the top high-major prospects are. Underneath that layer is another assortmen...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news