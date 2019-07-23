NCAA CBB Academy: Day 1 standouts from the Midwest regional
Champaign – The NCAA College Basketball Academy Midwest Region is underway, and it has showcased several talented players. While the camp isn’t filled with many high major prospects, several player...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news