NBA Draft: Former Illini Kasparas Jakucionis selected by Miami Heat

Former Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis was selected by the Miami Heat in the 2025 NBA Draft No. 20 overall. Jakucionis projects to be a strong option as a lead guard, offering high-level shot-making and table-setting passing. He joins a Miami backcourt that will include Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and Davion Mitchell.



Advertisement

Kasparas Jakucionis arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. (Photo by Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Jakučionis closed out his freshman season as Illinois’ top scorer and facilitator, setting multiple program freshman records. His international pedigree and polished game made him a strong NBA Draft candidate, combining combo‑guard versatility with size and smarts on the court. He is coming off of a freshman season at Illinois when he averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, with a 44.0% field goal percentage. He posted 26 games scoring in double figures and set Illini freshman record with 10 games of 20+ points. Jakucionis missed games vs. Penn State and USC with a left forearm injury. A 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman guard from Jakucionis eared a spot on the Big Ten All‑Freshman Team and was named third‑team All‑Big Ten. He was a freshman All-American team selection by the Athletic. Jakucionis recorded a double-double with 16 points (9-9 FTs) and 10 assists - an Illinois freshman record for an NCAA Tournament game - and added nine rebounds in the team’s first round win vs. Xavier. Jakucionis signed with Illinois in May 2024. A native of Vilnius, Lithuania, he played for European power FC Barcelona, primarily for Barca's second team and including limited action with the club's top team.