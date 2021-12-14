 OrangeandBlueNews - National Signing Day Central: Illinois inks 2022 class
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-14 18:52:58 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day Central: Illinois inks 2022 class

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The early signing period for college football runs from December 15-17, and Bret Bielema is set to sign his first full recruiting class at Illinois.

Heading into the NSD, the Illini class is ranked No. 32 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

Orange and Blue News has coverage of national signing day. We break down each Illinois recruit below, including links to commitment stories and review of their high school film.

RELATED: National signing day preview | NSD announcement guide

MORE: Illinois lands JUCO OL Isaiah Adams | LB James Kreutz commits to Illinois

