National Signing Day Central: Illinois inks 2022 class

The early signing period for college football runs from December 15-17, and Bret Bielema is set to sign his first full recruiting class at Illinois.

Heading into the NSD, the Illini class is ranked No. 32 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

Orange and Blue News has coverage of national signing day. We break down each Illinois recruit below, including links to commitment stories and review of their high school film.