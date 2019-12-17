News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 23:01:39 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day Central: Illinois inks 2020 class

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The early signing period for college football runs from December 18-20. Illinois is expected to sign at least a dozen prospects on Wednesday. The class is led by four-star running back Reggie Love ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}