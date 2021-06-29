Name, image, and likeness legislation ushers in new era of college sports

CHAMPAIGN – It could be as simple as a linebacker tweeting a picture of the burger he was ready to devour. The quick work as a social influencer could earn him a free lunch. Or think about the point guard whose appearances to autograph signings earn a one-year lease on an SUV. Imagine apartment discounts, payments for attending a birthday party and running a summer camp. The possibilities are endless. Welcome to the brave new world of the NCAA, where a school such as Illinois hopes to get a jump on the competition, if that’s possible in these days of college athletics free agency. Two days before name, image and likeness laws take effect in roughly a dozen states, the Illini athletic department spent Tuesday hosting Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who signed NIL legislation into law while overlooking the basketball court at State Farm Center, before an open house at the Smith Football Center attempted to educate local business leaders in the process of securing deals with Illinois athletes.

June 29, 2021. At State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzer signs the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, which allows college athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness. (UI Athletics)

Name, image and likeness legislation “represents the most dramatic, meaningful change to come to the collegiate model since the adoption of athletic scholarships back in the early 1950s,’’ said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. “This is one of those days that allow us to usher in a new era of college athletics.’’ What this might actually be is the Wild, Wild West. Get ready for player trademarks, looking similar to the famous Tiger Woods logo. That’s just the start of it. Athletes with large social media following, such as a Power 5 quarterback, are expected to land national deals in the first week of NIL. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, multiple college athletes have unofficial arrangements set up for anything from autograph sessions to public appearances starting on July 1, the first day of the new generation of college sports. With so much action taking place in a short amount of time – at least four governors put their signatures to executive orders or legislation Tuesday on NIL – a handful of schools and states are getting the jump on heading into the new era where student athletes can leverage their personal brand into instant cash. But perhaps nobody worked as hard on the project as Whitman and his Illinois athletic department in their effort to get ahead of the curve. “Will it impact recruiting and impact our program?’’ Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood asked. “I would be very naïve if I didn’t say yes.’’ Then, speaking to the about 100 members of the local business community in the open house presentation, Underwood pushed for them to “try it, experiment with it, have fun with it. See what’s out there.’’ While the open house will also inform prospective advertising sponsors on a few guidelines, such as not working with athletes during the recruiting process, it was an open invitation to jump on board for opportunities to work with Illini athletes as: -- social media influencers, -- endorsing companies and organizations, -- making personal appearances ranging from commercial events to private parties, -- selling personally branded apparel, -- autograph signings, -- operating sports camps or lessons. Multiple Illini athletes already hung out their shingle within the past week, essentially declaring themselves open for business. Said Illini senior guard Trent Frazier in a tweet, “July 1st. Hit my dm’s.’’ The prepared message distributed by Frazier read, in part: “Any local or any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc., to brand themselves, my DMs are open for business. Message me if interested.’’

With this law, Illinois is at the forefront of taking some pressure off of talented kids who are torn between finishing their degree or cashing in on the big leagues. This isn’t just a win for student-athletes, it’s a win for our entire state. — Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker