That shouldn't be the case. What Small has done in building and sustaining his unlikely Big Ten dynasty is nothing short of miraculous. Give the man his due credit. His blueprint is a model for the other varsity sports at the school, according to Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman.

When folks refer to Illinois as a "golf school", it's only partly an acknowledgement of coach Mike Small's highly-successful men's' golf program. It's also a smarmy remark directed at the major revenue sports that haven't always shined brightest on the big stage.

He’s found his formula and he continues to roll with it. It’s one of the great stories in college sports.

"It's a lesson for all of us," Whitman said during his annual roundtable with reporters. "He never accepted no. He never accepted limitations as an obstacle to his success."

A native of nearby Danville, Small has been the head coach at Illinois since 2000. In his 23 years at the helm, the Illini have won 13 Big Ten titles, including the last eight. Small has been named the conference coach of the year 13 times. The accolades continue.

Illinois was the top seed in the NCAA Bath Regional this season where they advanced through to the NCAA National Championship for the 16th time overall under Small's tutelage

How high are expectations? When Illinois fell short at the national championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, finishing in a tie for fifth place, fans showed considerable disappointment on social media. (Yes, Illinois has golf fans).

That didn't happen overnight. Small literally built it brick by brick.

In the era of high tech, multi-million dollar performance centers designed to lure top basket and football talent to college campuses, Small went about winning first before asking wealthy donors to pony up for state of the art facilities.

It was the polar opposite of the "if you build it he will come" approach. Now, when Small talks donors write checks.

"When he saw something that was needed, he figured out a way to get it," Whitman said. "He realized that weather was problem and he went out and raised the money for an indoor golf facility. He realized they weren't performing at the right level, and he went out and got an outdoor golf facility."

The Demirjian Golf Practice Facility opened for use to the UI golf teams in 2007. It includes a 6,300-square foot putting, chipping, and pitching area. The DIA now owns and operates the Atkins Golf Club, formerly Stone Creek, after it was handed over to the school. The total value of the gift from the Atkins Group exceeded $15 million.

Things have snowballed and success breeds success. More than any other coach at Illinois, Small can sell team and individual accomplishments to prospective recruits, and the resources and facilities to match. He's pulled top talent from all around the world.

Small has produced 16 All-Americans during his tenure, including the 2023 Big Ten golfer of the year Adrien Dumont de Chassart. Thomas Pieters, a 2013 graduate, currently plays on the European and LIV Golf tours and will be inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame this year. Both are originally from Belgium. Northbrook, Illinois native Nick Hardy turned professional in 2018 and currently ranks 44th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Top golf prodigies from around the globe shouldn't be flocking to east-central Illinois to play a fair weather sport. Illinois bucks the odds, and Small finds players who will thrive in unpredictable conditions.

Recruiting athletes who "fit" is a stated goal for hoops coach Brad Underwood and football head man Bret Bielema and they've made strides in building an identity and culture. Small set the standard.

"He's become very aware of who he is and who he's not, and who he wants to coach and who he does not," Whitman said. "I think this is important for all of our coaches. He goes out and finds the players who want to play for someone like him. He's looking for guys who welcome playing in adverse conditions."

And there's more to the game that perfecting your swing and holing putts. Small tackles the mental aspect as much as he does the physical, Whitman said.

"He coaches their head more than he coaches their body," Whitman said. "As everyone knows who plays golf, when you walk out on the golf course its a very isolated experience. After you bogey three in a row, how do you get your head back in the right place? That's what Mike teaches."

So, is Illinois a golf school? That may be a bridge too far. Orange-clad Illini fans still flock to State Farm Center and dream of Final 4's. Small wrote the book on building a winning program at the school, though.

