Michael Finke didn’t finish his college basketball career at Illinois, but he’s going to be back on the hardwood with some former Illini teammates. Finke, a native of Champaign, is the latest former player to be added to the Illinois alumni roster for The Basketball Tournament, a team oriented event that is scheduled to take place later in the summer, provided that the COVID-19 pandemic loosens the grip that it has on the nation by then. Finke is back home in Champaign after playing professionally in both Poland and Estonia, and he’s using the time away from the court to train and get stronger by lifting weights. “It’s a big honor to be selected to play for the Illinois and play alongside some of the guys that I played with when I was a Fighting Illini, and also to play for a good chunk of change too (the winning team gets $2 million)”, Finke said.

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Michael Finke (43) reacts after scoring a three pointer during the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan State Spartans on January 22, 2018 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Illinois TBT squad is being headed up by former Illinois walk-on Mike LaTulip. Fans can follow the University of Illinois Alumni Basketball Team on Twitter @IlliniTBT and follow the TBT @thetournament. Finke’s season with Kalev/Cramo in Estonia ended abruptly when one of his assistant coaches tested positive for the disease. According to Finke, the team left the country shortly after that incident. “When our coach tested positive, we self-quarantined ourselves and then left about a week and a half later,” Finked said. “I personally never got tested myself since I didn’t have any of the systems, but now we are all back home and things are going well.” Finke is continuing to train for not only the upcoming basketball tournament, but a return overseas eventually to resume his pro career. He’s currently passing the time by driving a delivery van for Amazon, one of the businesses that are essential in this unique time. “It’s a good chance for me to make some extra money while I continue to train at the same time, and since I’m so tall they have a special white van for me to drive that has added leg room,” Finke said. Finke will join the likes of Nnanna Egwu, Rayvonte Rice, Malcolm Hill, Leron Black and Andres Feliz on the Illinois alumni team, and although all those players suited up for the Illini within the last five seasons, only Hill played on the same floor as Finke. “My redshirt year (2014-15), Nnanna (Egwu) and Ray (Rice) was on the team, so I never actually shared the floor with them. I was teammates with both Leron (Black) and Malcolm (Hill) my final two seasons at Illinois, so it will be nice to play alongside those guys once again,” Finke said. Finke’s professional career began in Poland with Legia Warszawa, switched teams to Estonia to a more competitive league, but still counts his experience with seeing another part of the world as one of the highlights of his career so far. “I was in Poland for about 5 months, and then went to Estonia,” Finke said. “That was right when things were beginning over there, and since Estonia is such a small country, the more outbreaks (about 100 cases) they had, the country essentially shut down, which is why we left to come back stateside,” Finke said.



From going to one of the worst records in program history to a sure NCAA Tournament berth and a deep run in the tourney, Coach Underwood is creating something with the recruiting that he has been doing — Michael Finke