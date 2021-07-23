MEDIA DAYS: Super-seniors give Illini a boost in Bielema's debut season
INDIANAPOLIS - Illini center Doug Kramer thought he knew almost everything he needed to know about football as a fifth-year senior. Then he met Bret Bielema for the first time. Arguably the most im...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news