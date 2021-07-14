MBB: The impact of Kofi Cockburn's transfer decision

Kofi Cockburn tweeted Tuesday morning that he is going to announce his transfer destination on Friday. He'll chose from Illinois, Kentucky, or Florida State.

In what has been an offseason of bad occurrences, Cockburn could seemingly change the theme of the Illini’s offseason if he decides to return to Illinois on Friday. Cockburn’s decision to enter the transfer poral on July 1 was a major shock to the college basketball world and his return to the college game, as first reported by Andrew Slater of Pro Insight, shook the sport to the core. Cockburn would be the first All-American to transfer since the 1940s, should he elect to go elsewhere.

On July 6, Cockburn told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that Kentucky is “a serious option” and that assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman – who were previously assistants at Illinois – was a big reason why he would consider the Wildcats but reports from Kyle Tucker of the Athletic and Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio on Wednesday are that Kentucky isn’t a likely destination anymore.

Cockburn has the ability to vault Illinois from a middle of the pack Big Ten team in 2021-22 to a potential Big Ten title contender, along with current favorites Michigan and Purdue. Orange and Blue News breaks down how Cockburn’s decision will impact the Illini’s season should he return – or transfer.