MBB: Summer workouts helping Illini newcomers find their roles
CHAMPAIGN - Kofi Cockburn’s return to Illinois for a junior season makes Illinois a likely top-15 team in the country entering the season, but Cockburn is going to need help from additions to the I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news