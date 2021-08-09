MBB: Illini release 2021-22 non-conference schedule

Unlike last year, the Illini do not have top 10 showdowns with the likes of Baylor or Duke. But they do have some attractive matchups, including home dates with Notre Dame and Arizona.

Illinois officially released its 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule on Monday, highlighted by five games against Power 5 opponents.

Following two exhibition games, Illinois opens the regular season with two home games against small school opponents in Jackson State and Arkansas State. Then on November 12, the first big test comes with a road contest at Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

New coach Shaka Smart takes over a Golden Eagles roster in transition, after losing Dawson Garcia, DJ Carton and Theo John. Marquette has just three returning players plus nine new additions.

A week later, Illinois heads to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City and a date with the Cincinnati Bearcats. If Illinois beats Cincinnati, it will play the winner of Arkansas and Kansas State a day later for the tournament title on November 23. A game against K-State and former Illini coach Bruce Weber would make for good media fodder, but that would likely happen if Illinois loses to Cincinnati.

Eric Musselman’s Arkansas team should be strong again and would make for an excellent matchup if Illinois ends up facing the Razorbacks. Arkansas lost freshman star Moses Moody to the NBA but Musselman has reloaded once again via the transfer portal, and a win over the Hogs would be a big one for the NCAA Tournament resume.

Later that week, Illinois returns home for a date with Texas Rio Grande Valley at the State Farm Center.

On November 29, Illinois hosts Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Illini have lost three times to the Irish this millennium, including 2015 and 2018. Illinois has not beaten Notre Dame since January 1973 but this will be an excellent opportunity to end that skid.

After a pair of yet-to-be-announced Big Ten games in early December, Illinois returns to non-conference play on December 11 at home against Arizona. This is a return game from when the Illini lost to the Wildcats two seasons ago in Tucson, Arizona.

This is the debut season for Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd, who takes over for Sean Miller after 12 years at the helm.

A week later, Illinois hosts St. Francis (PA) on December 18 before the final big contest of the non-conference, the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri in St. Louis. The Illini have lost three straight to Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers and would love to reverse that trend heading into Christmas 2021.

The non-conference slate closes with a home date against Florida A&M on December 29.



