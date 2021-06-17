MBB: Chicagoland grassroots coaches dish on Illini assistant vacancy
Tick, tick, tick, tick. As the Illinois basketball assistant coaching search slogs on, fans and observers have wondered aloud why the hiring process is taking so long. Orlando Antigua and Chin Cole...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news