Maturation of guard Trent Frazier a key to Illini's recent success
CHAMPAIGN – It’s hard to say what’s been more dramatic. The No. 24 Illini rebounded from the demoralizing loss to Mizzou to essentially end the non-conference season with a thud to earn the school...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news