News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 01:04:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maturation of guard Trent Frazier a key to Illini's recent success

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

CHAMPAIGN – It’s hard to say what’s been more dramatic. The No. 24 Illini rebounded from the demoralizing loss to Mizzou to essentially end the non-conference season with a thud to earn the school...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}