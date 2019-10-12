News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 17:36:28 -0500') }} football Edit

First career start a mixed bag for Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Champaign - The good, the bad and the ugly. That seems like an appropriate way to describe red-shirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson’s performance against No. 16 Michigan. In his first career st...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}